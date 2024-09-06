Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Anand Tiwari talks about his series Cadets, reveals if Go Goa Gone 2 is still possible: 'They want...' | Exclusive

Anand Tiwari discussed the revolution of content consumption with OTT and also revealed if he's still hoping for the sequel of Go Goa Gone.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 09:17 PM IST

Actor and filmmaker Anand Tiwari is elated with the release of his new production, the web series Cadets. The coming-of-age, war-drama was released on JioCinema on August 30 with good reviews. Before the release of the series, Anand joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing his views on how the revolution of OTT helped makers like him. 

Emphasizing the importance of OTT, Anand said, "There are lot of stories we can say with the 'itminaan' on a series, then a film, because do gante mein aap usse kitna explore kar loge. Cadets ki baat kar loon, toh yeh chaar ladko ki kahani hai. Apart from that there is a whole world-building that explores their characters further. This wouldn't have been possible in a film. There you follow a hero and his journey. One has to be very thankful to the audience is accepting stories of all kinds." Anand further adds that India is the most binge-worthy country in the world, and explains how. "Log kehte hai ki OTT mein logo ka attention span kam ho raha hai. India is the most binge-worthy country in the world. India mein jitna content binge kiya jaata hai, aur kahi nahi kiya jata." 

Before directing and producing OTT series like Love per Square Foot, Bandish Bandits, and Maja Ma, Anand has proved his acting skills in several films, like Kites, Udaan, Aisha, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, and Chhapaak. Among them is Go Goa Gone, the zombie horror-comedy that was loved by the masses and critics. The Raj and DK's directorial was released in 2013, and it also ended with a hint of a potential sequel. When Anand was asked if he still hopes for the sequel, and will he do it, he replied, "I feel nice when people ask me and praise my character. I was just an actor, who did his part. You should ask this question to Raj and DK. Kamaal ke makers hai woh. Amazing guys. Dinesh Vijan was the producer of that film. So whenever they want, Bunny will be ready." Anand Tiwari's Cadets is currently streaming on JioCinema.

Advertisement