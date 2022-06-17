Anand Ahuja drops adorable photos of soon-to-be-mom Sonam Kapoor flaunting her baby bump

Sonam Kapoor_Instagram

Right after hosting a dreamy baby shower, Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja dropped a series of candid glimpses of his wife flaunting her baby bump. On Thursday, Anand took to his Instagram handle and shared Sonam's glimpses, as the two are expecting their first child, "love every moment @sonamkapoor" he captioned the picture series.

In the pictures, the soon-to-be mom Sonam posed in a white oversized shirt pairing it up with dark grey maternity pants as she could be seen sitting on a couch. She accessorized her look with gold-tone jewellery, Sonam looked absolutely radiant with her no-makeup look, holding her baby bump.

In reaction to the post, Sonam wrote a hilarious comment, she wrote, "I'm a whale" with an emoji of a whale. In response to the comment, Anand wrote, "so pretty. So beautiful."

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor posted her reaction, as she dropped a bunch of hearts in the comment section. The fashionista, who is currently residing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, recently hosted a glitzy baby shower.

The baby shower was all about fun, laughter, beautiful decor, fine flowers and lots of colours! She hosted a few friends for lunch and the decoration looked like a page from a Disney book. The food menu was personalised and hand-written.

For the event, Sonam opted for a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings.

Sonam is currently enjoying her third trimester and is often spotted hanging out with sister Rhea in London.

Sonam and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. She announced her pregnancy a few weeks back and is expecting her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja this fall.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be next seen in "Blind" directed by Shome Makhija, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.