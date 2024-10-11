This actress was born and raised in Australia before moving to India to pursue modeling and acting

Whether you enjoy it or find it cringeworthy, there's no denying that Netflix's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has everyone talking. The series offers a glimpse into the glamorous lifestyles of star wives, featuring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Sajdeh.

After the series premiered, Maheep Kapoor quickly became a trending topic online. Many viewers were taken aback by her mention of turning her children's milk teeth and umbilical cords into a gold pendant, while others found her frequent use of strong language entertaining. Additionally, a surprising fact for many is that she began her career with Ila Arun’s hit 90s song, Nigodi Kaisi Jawani Hai.

The song was released in 1994 and remains a cult favorite. While many 90s kids grew up watching and dancing to it on TV, it was only recently revealed that one of the girls in the music video is actually Maheep Kapoor! Not everyone knows that she also signed a film at that time, which ultimately got shelved. Before her current fame, she was a model who ala so participated in a beauty pageant.

She was born and raised in Australia before moving to India to become model and actor. While her acting career didn't take off as she had hoped, she fell in love with Sanjay Kapoor. Now, her daughter Shanaya is set to make her debut in Karan Johar's Bedhadak.

Maheep, Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (formerly Seema Khan), have been part of two seasons of the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Their husbands Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Samir Soni also made brief appearances. The series offers a look into the personal lives, friendships, challenges, and lifestyles of Maheep, Bhavna, Neelam, and Seema.

