An iftaar party to remember

Baba Siddiqui and son Zeeshan Siddiqui’s iftaar party is a grand affair that the Bollywood fraternity looks forward to every year. This time, too, the celebrations were attended by a number of prominent celebrities, who posed for the media and mingled with the guests.

The Khans — Salman and Shah Rukh — were the cynosure of all eyes as they walked in and greeted the hosts. Katrina Kaif sparkled in a white anarkali that she paired with kundan jewellery. Salman’s father Salim Khan was also here, as were his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma, Sonu Sood, Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Priya Dutt, Jackky Bhagnani, Raveena Tandon Thadani and Anil Thadani, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ankita Lokhande, Iulia Vantur, Urvashi Rautela, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya among many others attended the star-studded affair.