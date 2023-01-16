An Action Hero: When, where to Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat film

An Action Hero/File photo

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles, An Action Hero was released in the theatres on December 2 and was highly praised for its intelligent script, dialogues, and fast-paced narrative. The film even found its place in several best films of 2022 lists.

However, the film didn't succeed at the box office as it earned only Rs 10.89 crore in its four-week of theatrical run, as per Bollywood Hungama. The film faced tough competition from the Ajay Devgn starrer mystery crime drama Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan starrer horror-comedy Bhediya.

For those who missed watching the film in theatres, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer will stream on Netflix from January 27. The Twitter handle CinemaRare India, which lists the recent and upcoming OTT releases, shared the screenshot from the Netflix upcoming section that shows An Action Hero set to stream next Friday.

The film's synopsis on the streaming giant reads, "A murder accusation turns a movie star's own life into an eccentric action thriller as he flees the country, with a vengeful politician hot on his heels." Apart from the two male leads, the actioner also stars Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, and Akshay Kumar in cameo roles.



An Action Hero was Khurrana's third theatrical release last year after the political action thriller Anek co-starring Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, and the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. All three films failed to leave a mark at the box office.

An Action Hero marked the directorial debut of Anirudh Iyer and was produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Aanand L. Rai under Colour Yellow Productions.