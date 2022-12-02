Search icon
An Action Hero Twitter review: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer impresses viewers with its action scenes

Maanav, a Bollywood megastar action hero and well-known youth symbol, is the subject of the movie An Action Hero.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

File photo

Maanav, a Bollywood megastar action hero and well-known youth symbol, is the subject of the movie An Action Hero. He is forced to live in hiding after becoming involved in an unsightly incident. The recently released movie won over fans, who flocked to Twitter to post reviews. 

One fan wrote, “#AnActionHero mast movie he bhai yrr bor nahi karti comdey action Maja aa gaya Got to see different Ayushman after a long time @ayushmannk #AnActionHero star.” 

Another wrote, “The movie that manages to bring the film industry and its perception quite close. Close enough to make them face each other and the impact is as smooth as the effortless flow of emotion from the two actors. Writing is fluid.” 

A third wrote, “#AkshayKumar in #AnActionHero is THE AKSHAY KUMAR we all have been missing for years now. Don't remember when was the last time, a star's cameo made me laugh this much in just a few minutes. PLEASE laut aao Akshay!” 

Also read: An Action Hero star Ayushmann Khurrana calls THIS actress 'biggest superstar in the country'

An Action Hero is Ayushmann Khurrana's third release after Anubhav Sinha's espionage-thriller Anek, and social-comedy Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh.   

