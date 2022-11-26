An Action Hero director Anirudh Iyer opens up on #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'nobody deserves to be punished'

An Action Hero/File photo

After assisting Aanand L Rai in his films like Zero and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Anirudh Iyer is set to make his directorial debut with actin-packed An Action Hero starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film releases in cinemas on December 2.

Following promotions for their upcoming flick, Anirudh and Ayushmann sat down and shared some exclusive insights into their film with ANI, while also opening up on the alleged 'boycott culture' against Bollywood. On the film's relatability with the #BoycottBollywood trend, Ayushmann told ANI, "The plot of the film is based on this era and whatever we have seen in the last few years. Whatever has happened in the recent past or is happening now has also been portrayed well in the film. You will surely get a glimpse of it in the film. Be it a targeted online campaign against a star or how vulnerable a superstar could be, you will find it all in this film. The film, in a nutshell, portrays how society reacts to a star these days."

On the so-called boycott culture, which has taken a toll on some big-budget releases, including Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshaye Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, Iyer told ANI, "What's happening is very evident but I would like to give an elaborate answer to this question. There are always two ways of looking at this -- repercussion and punishment. I feel that nobody deserves to be punished this way. It is wrong. There is a slight difference between these two viewpoints and I strongly believe that one should understand this difference."



An Action Hero will be Khurrana's third theatrical release this year after the political action thriller Anek co-starring Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, and the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Both the above movies failed to leave a mark at the box office.