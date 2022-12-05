An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana hopes strong word of mouth will lead to more people coming to theatres

An Action Hero/File photo

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer action-packed entertainer An Action Hero was released in the theatres on Friday, December 2. Though the film has had a lukewarm start at the box office, it has received an overwhelming response from moviegoers praising the film on social media platforms.

Ayushmann and the film's producer Aanand L. Rai shared a note of gratitude on their social media accounts on Monday, December 5, thanking the audience for supporting their film and added that they hope that the strong word of mouth will lead to more people coming to the theatres to watch An Action Hero on the big screen.

Their note read, "Our first action film. Director Anirudh's first film. Writer Neeraj Yadav's first film. Music director Parag's first theatrical film. Cinematographer Kaushal Shah's first theatrical film. Background score artist Sunny's first Hindi film. During the entire journey of An Action Hero, it really felt like we were the newest students of cinema and were all set to make something really exciting and new age."

"As a team, we are always aligned and inclined to try and cause creative disruption. From Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and now An Action Hero, we have tried to give audiences something new to savour and discuss through our brand of cinema. So, we are humbled with all the positivity and the strong word of mouth surrounding An Action Hero. We hope this snowballs into more and more people coming to the theatres", the note concluded.



READ | Ayushmann Khurrana says making progressive films for theatres is 'tough', adds 'what is the use of Article 15 if...'

They further added, "We have always wanted to tell stories differently and back projects that are fresh, that are unique & clutter-breaking. We are grateful for the love that's coming our way for An Action Hero. It validates our stance of walking the road less travelled, to take risks and hopefully contribute to making our industry a more diverse storytelling entity."

"For us, An Action Hero is a rare script, a film that was meant to push the envelope of creativity and we hope you continue giving it love and appreciation in the days to come. Keep loving and supporting!", the note penned by the actor and the filmmaker-producer concluded.