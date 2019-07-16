An 8-minute long action sequence in Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho cost the makers a whopping sum of Rs 70 crore

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest action blockbusters of this year! Why do we say so? Well, if the grapevine is to be believed, it was recently revealed by Madhie, the cinematographer for Saaho, that an eight-minute action sequence in the movie had cost the filmmakers a whopping sum of Rs 70 crore!

The action sequence was shot in Abu Dhabi and the movie is supposed to make history for a record-breaking budget on the sequence. The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer action flick is a multi starrer and will see Prabhas' character having multiple layers to him whereas Shraddha Kapoor will essay the role of a police officer.

Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of the year having Prabhas as the protagonist as he enjoys pan India popularity, owing to his stint in the Baahubali franchise. The movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, among others. Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.