Bollywood

Bollywood

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'

Amy Jackson has finally married Ed Westwick and gave a peek inside their intimate celebration and dinner party.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 05:44 PM IST | Edited by : IANS

Amy Jackson marries Ed Westwick, celebrates new beginnings with pasta and pizza party: 'The temperature is perfect'
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick with family
British actress Amy Jackson, who works in Bollywood, and is known for films like ‘Thaandavam’, ‘I’, ‘Yevadu’ and the recent release ‘Crakk’, is now married to her partner Ed Westwick.

On Friday, Ed Westwick took to his Instagram and dropped several pictures featuring himself, Amy Jackson, her son and their friends. The pictures were clicked inside a private jet. The actress could be seen wearing a wedding gown. He wrote in the caption, "You’re gonna need to change your IG handle @iamamyjackson. we did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes. Let’s go @biancobouquetweddings we love you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

Earlier, in March this year, the actress and Ed Westwick shared pictures from her engagement dinner party. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen holding the hand of her son. 

The last picture in the carousel shows her and Ed Westwick in a lip-lock. Both Amy and Ed Westwick twined in white outfits for the special day. They wrote in the caption, “Let the Celebrations Begin. Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from all over the world! To Nicholas, the incredible chefs and the entire team at @latelierrobuchonmayfair – thank you for making our engagement dinner party so special.”

They added, “We didn’t even think it was possible to make the restaurant more beautiful but @londoneventflorist you outdid yourself – pure creative genius. Get ready for the party spam.”The actress earlier dated actor Prateik Babbar. She began dating hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, in December 2015. They became engaged in Zambia on January 1, 2019. Their son was born on September 19, 2019. The couple later broke up in 2021. 

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

