Amy Jackson flaunts her baby bump in adorable pictures with Ed Westwick.

Actor-couple Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are expecting their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in August this year, shared the news by posting pictures from Jackson's maternity shoot on their respective Instagram pages. "Perfection," they wrote in the caption.

Jackson, 32, also shared one of the pregnancy portraits on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Beyond excited." Jackson is best known for Indian films such as Ekk Deewana Tha, Theri, 2.0 and I, whereas 37-year-old Westwick is most popular for his work in the American teen drama series Gossip Girl.

The couple started dating after they met at the Silverstone racetrack in the UK in 2021. They announced their engagement in January and got married in August in a dreamy wedding in Italy.

Jackson also has a four-year-old son from her prior relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

