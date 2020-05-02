Amul pays heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan; Neetu, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia also feature in doodles

May commenced with the death of two Bollywood legends - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. While Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, after a colon infection, Rishi Kapoor lost his two-year battle with leukemia (a form of cancer) on April 30, 2020. Amul has now paid tribute to both the actors with some of their iconic characters.

Remembering Irrfan Khan, who died at the age of 53, Amul's ad featured a tribute with some character doodles. The caption to Irrfan's 'Paan Singh Tomar', 'The Lunchbox', 'Piku' and 'Angrezi Medium' characters read, "Tumko yaad rakhenge guru hum..." The doodle from Irrfan's last film 'Angrezi Medium' also features Radhika Madan, who played his daughter in the film, giving him a hug.

See it here:

Rishi Kapoor, who entertained the audiences since he was a child, also got a very special tribute. More than movies, the tribute was about songs. 'Amar Akbar Anthony's song 'Parda Hai Parda' featuring Neetu Kapoor and 'Sargam' track 'Dafliwale Dafli Baja' stills were part of the tribute. Apart from that, Rishi Kapoor's 'Mera Naam Joker' scene with joker in his hand, and 'Bobby' bike scene with Dimple Kapadia, were also recreated. His movie 'Hum Kisie Kum Naheen' was reprised to 'Aap kisise kum naheen...' for the tribute slogan.

Take a look:

#Amul Topical: He was a great and very popular star over many decades! pic.twitter.com/1W3Anwj0Ww — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 1, 2020

Both Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan had been fighting cancer. While Rishi arrived in India after receiving his treatment in US and had signed 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan had worked on Homi Adajania's 'Angrezi Medium' opposite Radhika, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia.