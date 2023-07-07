Search icon
Amruta Subhash reveals 'sensitive' Anurag Kashyap asked her this before shooting her first sex scene in Sacred Games

Amruta Subhash and Tillotama Shome are seen in Konkona Sen Sharma's segment called The Mirror in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Amruta Subhash has been receiving widespread acclaim for her sincere performance in Konkona Sen Sharma's segment called The Mirror in the recently released anthology Lust Stories 2. The actress plays a house help who has sex with her husband in the bedroom of her employer, played brilliantly by Tillotama Shome.

In a YouTube video shared by Netflix India titled 'The Taste Of Lust ft. Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash' featuring the three actresses from the anthology, Amruta recalled that the filmmaker-producer Anurag Kashyap asked about her period dates before filing her first sex scene in the second season of Sacred Games, which is also streaming on the same OTT giant.

The National Award-winning actress shared, "My first sex scene was with Anurag, Sacred Games 2. Ye baat hi nahi thi ki woh mard hai ya aurat hai (It did not matter whether he was a man or a woman). The way he was extremely sensitive. He was the one to ask me aapke periods kaunse din hain, uske aas paas woh sex scene mat rakho (When are your periods? Let's not schedule the scene for those dates). Periods ke dauraan aap scene karoge (You'll do that during periods)? He asked that! How sensitive."

Neena Gupta is seen in the R. Balki segment as a progressive grandmother who asks her granddaughter, Mrunal Thakur, and the latter's to-be groom, Angad Bedi, to test their sexual chemistry before their wedding. The other two segments are directed by Sujoy Ghosh featuring the couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma featuring Kajol and Kumud Mishra. Lust Stories 2 received mixed reviews upon its release on June 29 last week.

READ | Konkana Sen Sharma on how she discovered idea for her Lust Stories 2 film: 'My friend walked in on her bai having sex'

 

