Amruta Khanvilkar shares challenges she faced while shooting for Hansal Mehta's Lootere: 'The most dangerous...'

Amruta Khanvilkar recalled the challenges she faced while shooting for Hansal Mehta's web series Lootere in South Africa.

Marathi and Bollywood actress Amruta Khanvilkar will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta's crime-thriller series Lootere. In the upcoming series, Amruta will share the screen with Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, and Aamir Ali.

Lootere, directed by Rajat Kapoor and produced by Shailesh R Singh, follows Rajat Kapoor as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy. Amruta shared the challenges she and the team faced during the shoot. Amruta said, "Shooting in South Africa presented its challenges, but they remained steadfast with the entire cast through the most dangerous and risky situations. Some individuals spent more than 5 to 6 months in South Africa, yet there were no complaints. This speaks volumes about the assurance and supports Hansal sir and Jai provided us as creators. Their profound respect for the cast and crew resonated throughout, and they treated us exceptionally well."

Returning to Bollywood and the OTT space with Lootere, Amruta expresses her honour and privilege in collaborating with the show's creators, including director Hansal Mehta and his son Jai Mehta. Amruta said, "I believe the greatest contribution Jai and Hansal sir made to Lootere is their humility, despite their significant success. Their grounded nature inspired everyone on set, from the cast to the crew, to go above and beyond.".

Earlier this month Hansal Mehta launched the trailer of the series. In a statement, Hansal said, "We've seen several airborne hijack stories but Lootere stands out for its setting in the sea and its expansive canvas - a vast ocean, an alien country, an intimidating vessel and a band of menacing pirates. With this show, our attempt is to bring a story of power and greed spiraling into an international hijacking crisis and the attempts of the crew to escape it. The story is bound to take the audience on an emotional as well as a thrilling adventure."

Director Jai Mehta also gave an insight into what the audience can expect from Lootere. "In developing 'Lootere,' our ambition was to redefine the traditional hijacking genre by infusing it with a unique perspective. As a filmmaker, I am aware of our role in molding perceptions through our creations. It was imperative for us to present a nuanced depiction that encompasses not only the experiences of the victims but also the human aspects of the pirates and the people of Somalia." Lootere will stream on Disneyplus Hotstar from March 22.