Amrita Rao's son Veer 'keeps a close check' on dad Anmol as he drives, photo inside

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are enjoying the beautiful journey of parenthood with son Veer to the fullest. The couple welcomed their baby boy on November 1, 2020, and he will be completing six months this coming week. Ahead of that, Anmol took to his Instagram page and shared a cute and candid click of Veer while he enjoyed a long drive. In the photo, the baby is seen lying on Amrita's lap while she rode a shotgun.

Veer looked cute as a button in a white T-Shirt and blue shorts with a hat. He is seen staring at Anmol while getting clicked. The popular RJ captioned the photo stating, "Someone keeps a Close Check, while I Drive #veer कोई बताएगा, यहाँ बाप कौन है ?! @amrita_rao_insta #moneycantbuyhappiness #happiness #dadlife."

Earlier while talking about dividing baby duties among themselves, Amrita exclusively told DNA, "As I dived into motherhood, I realised that a father's contribution is equally important. Men should realize this, that it's not just handing over the baby, to the mom, it's not only a mom's responsibility or a wife's responsibility, it's an equal thing. The more support a woman gets from the man in the house, to support the child, to take care of the child in everything, right from taking the kids to the doctor, vaccination to everything. It's needed, it's required. I won't say it good or bad, it's a must to father must contribute equally, if they want to be fathers. If they want to step into Parenthood."

The actor praised Anmol by stating, "Luckily for me, I would really give Anmol 100 on 100 on that, because from day one, he has been keeping these medical files in place, when is the date of going for doctor visits, everything is actually taken over so beautifully. That has been a huge benefit for me."