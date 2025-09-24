Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Amrita Rao shocks fans as she reveals getting letter written in blood: 'People standing next...'

Amrita Rao revealed that after Vivah she received several NRI marriage proposals and even a fan letter written in blood.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 08:22 AM IST

Amrita Rao shocks fans as she reveals getting letter written in blood: 'People standing next...'
Amrita Rao, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with several successful films, remains best remembered for her role in Vivah opposite Shahid Kapoor. Recently, in a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actress opened up about the overwhelming attention she received after the film’s blockbuster success.

Amrita revealed that she was flooded with marriage proposals, especially from NRIs. “After Vivah, I used to get NRI proposals with family photos, people standing next to their car and dog, saying ‘mujhse shaadi karlo.’ And not just one or two… I got many! I used to laugh and wonder, ‘Kya log hain yeh!’” she shared.

But some fan gestures crossed the line. “Some even wrote letters. Once, I received a letter written in blood, and that was very scary. There was this guy who would stand at the telephone booth outside my house, and my mom or dad would have to pick up the phone. It got a little much,” she recalled.

The actress also opened up about the struggles she faced despite her success. She said that while big projects came her way, they often came with conditions she wasn’t comfortable with, like mandatory kissing scenes. “The kind of films I wanted weren’t coming to me. People would say all kinds of things to demotivate me. I didn’t want to attend parties, award shows or be seen. I just wanted to do my work and come home. I was in a lonely space,” she admitted.

During that phase, she met her husband, RJ Anmol, who became her strongest support.

Now, Amrita has made her comeback with Jolly LLB 3. Though her screen time in the film is limited, fans are hopeful to see her in a full-fledged role once again.

