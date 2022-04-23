Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol reveal they lost baby via surrogacy, talk about struggle with IVF

Amrita Rao/Instagram

In a YouTube video, Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol discussed their pregnancy challenges and how their plans to extend their family prompted them to consider surrogacy. Unfortunately, they lost the baby while their surrogate was pregnant.

The couple has a son named Veer, who was born in the year 2020. However, there was a point when they struggled to conceive and evaluated IUI and IVF as options. But it was surrogacy that piqued their interest the most.

Amrita said, "Frankly I was like hann hann mujhe pregnant nahi banna padega na, theek hai (I wouldn't get pregnant right then it's okay). Of course, there are many factors that the baby will get a lot of qualities of that surrogate mother and not what the original mother can give to the baby."

Amrita revealed, "Every time the nurse used to come to give me those hormonal shots I used to hate it. They were painless but I used to hate it. After that, I decided not to do IVF again."



Anmol recalls receiving a call from the doctor informing him that the surrogate mother was pregnant and that the baby had a "heartbeat." However, they were informed a few days later that the baby had died. "It still breaks my heart," Anmol remarked. "Aspiring parents, I don't think you need to be so emotional," Amrita added. This is out of our control.



They went on to say that Amrita had been told she was physically capable of carrying a child, but that because the couple had been unable to conceive naturally, they decided surrogacy was the best option.