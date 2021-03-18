First Photo: Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol post son Veer's picture and it's too cute for words

On November 1, 2020, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple named their son Veer and now, finally, they unveiled his first photo. Anmol took to his Instagram page and shared an adorable moment with Amrita and Veer. In the photo, the baby is seen all smiles while sleeping as Amrita and Anmol look on. While sharing the photo, the RJ wrote, "Our World, Our Happiness #Veer."

Meanwhile, earlier during an interaction with The Times of India, Amrita had opened up about embracing motherhood, she had said, "Firstly, I still cannot fathom the phenomena. I look at Veer every day and feel, 'Is he for real?' The first thing a baby teaches you is time management and discipline. Motherhood is like a mix of emotions. Each day there is a wonderment, excitement, exhaustion, love, frustration, joy, entertainment and so many emotions in one jar."

Check out the photo below:

The Main Hoon Na actor also said that after welcoming her child she has become hot. Amrita shared, "I never thought I would be such a hands-on mom. I could have an entourage around him if I wanted, but I don’t even have a nanny. Thanks to our profession’s flexibility, Anmol and I are doing everything ourselves, right from bathing the baby, massaging to nappy changing, and playing with him."

She added, "In the mirror, I still look like that girl who’s come back home from college (laughs!), just a bit fuller though. Anmol tells me from cute I’ve become hot after I’ve had the baby. I think every woman looks hotter after she has had a baby!"