Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol ask fans for 'baby names suggestions'

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are on cloud nine after embracing parenthood. The couple welcomed a baby boy on November 1, 2020, and now Anmol posted a handwritten announcement of the same on his social media pages. He wrote, "Buoy O Boy... Yes, it's a 'Boy'... Amrita and the Baby are doing perfectly fine. So much love pouring in... We feel blessed! Thank you."

Anmol also asked his followers for baby names suggestions. He further wrote, "As we complete 11 years of our relationship, couldn't ask for a better gift... Baby-names suggestions are welcome..."

Check out his post below:

Amrita re-posted Anmol's post on her Instagram page.

On Sunday, the couple's rep released an official statement on the arrival of their baby boy. It stated, "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings."

After seven years of courtship, Amrita and Anmol entered marital bliss in 2016. It was on the ninth month of her pregnancy when the couple made the announcement. They have always been private about their personal life.

Amrita had written on her Instagram page, "For YOU it’s the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long) But It's True... the Baby is Coming Soon... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... Thank you universe. And thank you ALL. Keep blessing... #2020baby #2020mom #2020parents."