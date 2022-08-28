Search icon
Amrita Rao opens up on having differences with husband RJ Anmol post son's birth, says 'veer ke liye mujhpe ungli..'

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have given viewers glimpses into their personal lives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

Amrita Rao/Instagram

 Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol just started a YouTube channel, Couple of Things. Since then, the couple has given viewers glimpses into their personal lives. The couple invited content creator Ankur Warikoo, who is renowned for offering business and financial advise, to discuss all things love on their show in a recent episode.

Amrita said in the video, “In 10 years, we never fought or had any differences. We were so similar in many ways and then Veer came [into our lives] and we saw a lot of differences happening. There were times when I felt was better. He, on the other hand, felt that he was better. We often have these clashes," Amrita Rao said. 

The Main Hoon Na actor then elaborated, “When Veer came into our lives, I had the second child insecurity. Anmol was the hands-on father. He was very much into him and wanted to take all the major decisions for him and he also wanted to be a little ruling. Veer ke liye mujhpe ungli bhi uthaayi jaati thi. Anmol suddenly became like Sunny Deol (laughs). But I guess that happens in all relationships". 

She also added, "Our life came together [after Veer’s birth] and perhaps in the right time. After being in a relationship for 12 years, all these changes were important. A kid is perhaps a gift of nature that adds a positive unpredictability.”

Amrita Rao also discussed how she had known she wanted to wed Anmol since they first met in 2009. “The first guy I dated with the intention that it’s going to be serious from now or I dated for that matter, I fell in love with and had physical intimacy with. He was my boyfriend who became my husband,” she recalled.

She most recently appeared in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-led 2019 film Thackeray, in which she played Bal Thackeray's wife Meena Thackeray.

