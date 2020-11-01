Headlines

'We weren't even friends': Amrita Rao addresses link-up rumours with Shahid Kapoor

Amrita Rao. married to RJ Anmol, is in her ninth month of pregnancy

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 08:05 PM IST

It has been a long time since Amrita Rao made her appearance on the big screen. She is however ready to welcome a new member into her family anytime now.

In fact, the actress said she wants to be the little one's friend. Expecting to turn a mother soon, she spoke about embracing parenthood with husband RJ Anmol, in a recent interview with Times of India.

"Yes, I am nervous about the idea of motherhood but the saying is true- when you see your baby's face the mother in you effortlessly awakens. I am looking forward to being a friend to this little wonder in my life," said Amrita.

Amrita is best remembered for her movies opposite actor Shahid Kapoor. Their chemistry on-screen was so real that people assumed the two were dating even in real life. Addressing the rumours in the same interview, she shared that the two were not even friends.

“Not at all. Shahid was always in a relationship when I was his co-star. Yes, the audience always wished that we were a ‘real-life couple’ but that had only got to do with our tremendous onscreen popularity,” she said.

“The funny part is that Shahid and I have only been very good colleagues, we were not even friends who hung out with each other,” the actress was quoted as saying.

Shahid and Amrita worked together in Shahid's debut film 'Ishq Vishk' and they were last seen in 'Vivah', a Sooraj Barjatya film on a couple about to get married.

“Why Shahid and I were never cast together after Vivah is a million-dollar question and something to think about,” said Amrita.

While on one hand, as Amrita claims, she and Shahid were barely colleagues, the actress met her life partner, RJ Anmol and eventually connected with him. 

"We became friends and there was a free-flowing comfort. From a very young age, I have interacted with so many people in my life that it was very easy to realise that he is different. His positivity and genuineness and family values brought me closer to him even without realising," she said.

