Amol Palekar also went back in time about a particular incident. He said, "I didn’t even have lines in our scene, I didn’t make a sound. And yet, he felt the need to show the world how superior he is to me. By belittling me, he’s not gaining stature, is he?"

Actor and filmmaker Amol Palekar, who was a superstar in the 1970s, recently opened up about his work experience with Bollywood's first superstar Rajesh Khanna, and how challenging it was. Rajesh Khanna is known to have a career that not only made him rise to the top but also declined significantly fast. As per Amol Palekar, Rajesh Khanna's rapidly declining career often led to unprofessional behaviour on set. Rajesh Khanna and Amol Palekar starred together in the 1980 film Aanchal.

In an interview with Lallantop, Amol Palekar rebuked the late Rajesh Khanna's conduct and said, "No actor, especially a superstar like Rajesh Khanna, should belittle their co-stars. There is no need. You’ll be a superstar regardless. In our industry, they like to say things like, ‘Oh, he ate the scene up, he chewed out his co-star.’ I call these actors ‘cannibals.’ I’m not like them."

Amol Palekar also went back in time about a particular incident. He said, "I didn’t even have lines in our scene, I didn’t make a sound. And yet, he felt the need to show the world how superior he is to me. By belittling me, he’s not gaining stature, is he? I kept thinking about this, but I decided one thing at that moment. I would never let this happen to me. I will never do this to anyone else. Some actors go through such insecurities when they sense that their time is up."

Surprisingly, Amol Palekar was not the only one who has spoken about Rajesh Khanna's alleged unprofessionalism, especially after the decline in his career.

READ | Aishwarya Rai's co-star calls her 'total opposite' of her husband Abhishek Bachchan: 'She is someone...'