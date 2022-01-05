Amitabh Bachchan's staff member tests positive for Covid-19, details here

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in India, one of the staff members at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow has tested positive for the virus. Earlier, the actor has informed that he is dealing with ‘domestic COVID situations.'

According to PTI, on Wednesday, a BMC official stated, “ out of 31 staff members of both of the veteran star's bungalows, Pratiksha and Jalsa, one tested positive during the routine COVID-19 tests.” As per the news agency, routine Covid-19 tests were conducted for Amitabh Bachchan’s staff.

The BMC official informed PTI, “The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC.” He further added that the positive staff is asymptomatic. Another senior official said that as per the guidelines they have followed COVID-19 protocol that includes contact tracing, testing, and home quarantine of close contacts.

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan issued a cryptic statement on social media which read, “Dealing with some domestic COVID situations .. Will connect later.”

On Wednesday morning, ‘Kasautii Zindgi Kay’ actress Erica Fernandes on Instagram issued a statement and revealed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. “Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive. One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit ) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like i had a sand paper in my throat.”

(With inputs from PTI)