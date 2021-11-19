Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating Siddhant Chaturvedi? Reports claiming so go viral

According to recent rumours, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Both of them are said to be in a serious relationship.

Although the relationship rumours have yet to be substantiated. However, everyone is aware that relationship matters are frequently revealed only through rumours.

Navya Nanda was previously linked to Meezaan Jaffrey, the son of Javed Jaffrey. Navya knows Meezaan through her sister Alaviaa. In many of Meezaan's interviews, the actor described her as a good friend. Later, Meezaan denied the dating rumours.

Navya, on the other hand, has never spoken about her relationship. It is currently unknown how much of the news about Navya and Siddhant's connection is true. They've never been photographed together. Navya and Siddhant are both committed to keeping their personal lives secret.

Navya has a sizable social media following and occasionally communicates with her fans. Navya will be entering the family company rather than following in the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan's cinematic career. She is the founder of Aara Health, an online healthcare platform. The goal of this project is to empower women in India by addressing the issue of gender inequality.

Navya Naveli Nanda has planned on investing her future in several social initiatives and welfare projects however rumours are that Agastya Nanda is planning to enter Bollywood