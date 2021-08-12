Navya Naveli Nanda calls Jaya Bachchan ‘unapologetic’, says ‘my biggest source of inspiration is nani

For the unversed, Navya Naveli Nanda is the co-founder of Aara Health, an online community for women to discuss health issues.

Despite coming from a Bollywood family, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda chose to pursue her goals and become an entrepreneur. Navya uses her large social media following to advocate social causes and create awareness about important problems such as women's health and gender equality.

In an interview with Her circle, Navya revealed what she thinks about her ani (maternal grandmother) Jaya Bachchan, "My biggest source of inspiration would be my naniI am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work-related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine”.

Navya stated that her decision to become an entrepreneur has received her nani's blessing, and that she is happy with her decision. Hence Navya Joined her father Nikhil Nanda in their family business.

Talking about the same, Navya in an earlier interview with Vogue India said, "I want to use the resources, people, privilege and platforms that I have to spread awareness and bring change. Studying abroad, I found the women there far more emancipated. I want women in India to feel the same way, to be given similar opportunities. I want them to be masters of their own destiny and take charge of their own lives. I've grown up around working women in my family—it's all I've known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence. That's where Project Naveli comes in.”