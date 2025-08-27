Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive | Isha Koppikar talks about MIRACLE that happened in her life due to Lord Ganesha: 'After separation from Narang family, I was..'

Prithvi Shaw celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, see pics here

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja clarifies her statement on Saiyaaa star Ahaan Panday: 'My son is also going to...'

6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh smashes half century ahead of Asia Cup 2025, his strike rate is...

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a personalised letter for this actor's mother recovering from heart attack: 'He is unbelievable'

Amid Indo-Pak tensions, old video of Wasim Akram dancing with Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth goes viral; fans express displeasure

Meet woman, IIT Roorkee graduate, who left 22 lakh job, later cleared UPSC exam in her fourth attempt wih AIR..., she is from...

3 killed, 20 injured in Minnesota shooting, here's what we know so far

'I was surprised': New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson breaks silence on MS Dhoni's infamous leave in 2019 World Cup semifinal

EPFO 3.0 to launch soon: Direct PF withdrawal via UPI and other key benefits, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive | Isha Koppikar talks about MIRACLE that happened in her life due to Lord Ganesha: 'After separation from Narang family, I was..'

Exclusive | Isha Koppikar talks about MIRACLE that happened in her life

Prithvi Shaw celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, see pics here

Prithvi Shaw celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja clarifies her statement on Saiyaaa star Ahaan Panday: 'My son is also going to...'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja clarifies her statement on Saiyaaa star Ahaan Panday

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a personalised letter for this actor's mother recovering from heart attack: 'He is unbelievable'

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, Ashish Vidyarthi said, "He is unbelievable; he is always on time and never makes anyone feel uncomfortable. Never opposes the director if they want to take another shot. You can learn so much by just looking at him."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 09:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a personalised letter for this actor's mother recovering from heart attack: 'He is unbelievable'
Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in over 300 films across eleven languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, English, Odia, Marathi, and others. In a recent interview, he shared how Amitabh Bachchan is an extraordinary actor and also opened up on an instance when the superstar wrote a personalised message for his mother recovering from a heart attack in a hospital.

Talking to Sddharth Kannan, Ashish said, "I can never forget working with him in Mrityudaata, which was his comeback film. During that time my father was very old, and my mother had recently had a heart attack. So I used to go back to Delhi every night to stay with her, and then I used to take a flight to Mumbai. So I requested Amit Ji, ‘Can you please write a letter for my mother?’ She was recovering from her heart attack, and I read that letter to my mother in the hospital."

"After that I shot Major Saab with him, and his discipline was unmatched. Normally people take off their costumes and the fake moustache or beard in between shots, but he would sit in character all night wearing everything. If at any point, someone feels disappointed with their lives, Amit ji is the most extraordinary example to look at. People from the industry complain about not getting work or being left out, but look at what he went through. He had a hold on the entire country at one point; he was a star. People didn’t eat when he was injured during Coolie. When he went through that bad patch, he dealt with it, and he never used to lament about anything", the 63-year-old actor added.

Stating how Amitabh has maintained his level of dedication over the years, Vidyarthi concluded, "Even the last time I worked with him in Goodbye, that man took instruction from the director with his head down. He is unbelievable; he is always on time and never makes anyone feel uncomfortable. Never opposes the director if they want to take another shot. You can learn so much by just looking at him, and I don’t agree with anyone who disagrees with his performance. In a world where everyone knows that people in front of the camera are not being genuine, he was able to grip everyone’s attention."

READ | Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh smashes half century ahead of Asia Cup 2025, his strike rate is...
6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh smashes half century ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Sanjay Dutt's net worth soars to Rs 295 crore: From Rs 3.71 crore Maybach to Rolls Royce, Dubai mansion, Mumbai properties, a look at Baba's luxury life
Sanjay's net worth soars to Rs 295 crore: A look at Baba's luxury life
'Cancer is real': Australia's World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke shares health battle, urges fans to get checked
'Cancer is real': Michael Clarke shares health battle, urges fans to get checked
Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to rapper Vedan in rape case
Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to rapper Vedan in rape case
Viral video: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja spotted together first time after divorce rumours, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, superstar's wife tells media 'aap log controversy..'
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja spotted together first time after divorce rumours
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE