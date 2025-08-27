Amitabh Bachchan wrote a personalised letter for this actor's mother recovering from heart attack: 'He is unbelievable'

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, Ashish Vidyarthi said, "He is unbelievable; he is always on time and never makes anyone feel uncomfortable. Never opposes the director if they want to take another shot. You can learn so much by just looking at him."

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi has worked in over 300 films across eleven languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, English, Odia, Marathi, and others. In a recent interview, he shared how Amitabh Bachchan is an extraordinary actor and also opened up on an instance when the superstar wrote a personalised message for his mother recovering from a heart attack in a hospital.

Talking to Sddharth Kannan, Ashish said, "I can never forget working with him in Mrityudaata, which was his comeback film. During that time my father was very old, and my mother had recently had a heart attack. So I used to go back to Delhi every night to stay with her, and then I used to take a flight to Mumbai. So I requested Amit Ji, ‘Can you please write a letter for my mother?’ She was recovering from her heart attack, and I read that letter to my mother in the hospital."

"After that I shot Major Saab with him, and his discipline was unmatched. Normally people take off their costumes and the fake moustache or beard in between shots, but he would sit in character all night wearing everything. If at any point, someone feels disappointed with their lives, Amit ji is the most extraordinary example to look at. People from the industry complain about not getting work or being left out, but look at what he went through. He had a hold on the entire country at one point; he was a star. People didn’t eat when he was injured during Coolie. When he went through that bad patch, he dealt with it, and he never used to lament about anything", the 63-year-old actor added.

Stating how Amitabh has maintained his level of dedication over the years, Vidyarthi concluded, "Even the last time I worked with him in Goodbye, that man took instruction from the director with his head down. He is unbelievable; he is always on time and never makes anyone feel uncomfortable. Never opposes the director if they want to take another shot. You can learn so much by just looking at him, and I don’t agree with anyone who disagrees with his performance. In a world where everyone knows that people in front of the camera are not being genuine, he was able to grip everyone’s attention."

