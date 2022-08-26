Amitabh Bachchan writes about 'coming to a standstill' in tweet amid his Covid-19 isolation

Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan is presently in isolation because he has tested positive for coronavirus. The celebrity has been tweeting cryptic messages while also posting on his blog and Twitter account. He wrote in Hindi, "Was thinking of going pretty rapidly, one decree and all came to a standstill."

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 24, 2022

This happens a day after Amitabh Bachchan expressed disappointment at catching the deadly virus in his blog.

“Yes despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention .. the injection one and two and the booster thereafter .. the care to not be in the presence of the public realm .. covid did win and come out victorious .. ! to say that I am disappointed would be an under statement .. it is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear .. the sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be , of how to catch up with lost time , especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up,” he wrote.

The 79-year-old actor had announced his diagnosis on Tuesday night via social media and had urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

Bachchan took to his blog on early Thursday morning to reach out to fans and followers.

"... To them that have sent me their concern and prayers .. Their love .. And the immense heart filled grace for my recovery, I give my folded hands in grateful acknowledgement will ever be touched by gratitude .. Your benevolence shall ever remain within me and your dedicated care, a never ending river of love .. (sic)" he wrote. "... I have no intent of giving health bulletins .. But yes I shall and I should keep you updated," he added.

"... Yes despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention .. The injection one and two and the booster thereafter .. The care to not be in the presence of the public realm .. Covid did win and come out victorious .. ! "... To say that I am disappointed would be an under statement .. It is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear .. (sic)"

This year, Amitabh Bachchan has a bunch of films in his pipeline, including Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Goodbye, and Uunchai.