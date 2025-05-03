Made on a budget of Rs 1.3 crore, Deewaar earned Rs 7.5 crore, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1975. The success of Deewaar, post the release of Zanjeer, further elevated Amitabh Bachchan's stature in Bollywood.

In Bollywood, it is not uncommon for films to be made with the same name, years apart. But it is also true that naming the film the same will not guarantee its box office success. Sometimes filmmakers use the same title to take advantage of the name of a hit film. But this trick fell flat over 20 years ago with an Amitabh Bachchan film. Today, we will tell you about two films made with the same name, both starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, with only one becoming a blockbuster.

Amitabh Bachchan starred in two films with the same name, 29 years apart. While the first film made him an overnight star, the second film was a disaster at the box office. One of Amitabh Bachchan's most memorable films, Deewaar, was released in 1975. The story of the film was written by the duo Salim-Javed and the director was Yash Chopra. Shashi Kapoor played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's brother in the film. Deewaar, upon its release, proved to be a blockbuster.

Made on a budget of Rs 1.3 crore, Deewaar earned Rs 7.5 crore, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1975. The success of Deewaar, post the release of Zanjeer, further elevated Amitabh Bachchan's stature in Bollywood.

To capitalise on the title, 29 years later, another film named Deewaar was made, in which Amitabh Bachchan was in the lead role. Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home was released in the year 2004 starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, KK Menon, Saurabh Dubey, and Rajendra Gupta.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home starred Amitabh Bachchan as Major Ranvir Kaul, an Indian Army Officer. Amitabh Bachchan's Deewaar, which was released in 2004, was rejected by the audience. Made on a budget of Rs 21 crore, Deewaar, this time around, earned just Rs 21.85 crore worldwide, as per Box Office India. It proved to be a disaster.