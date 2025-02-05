Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog, where he shared a monochrome picture. The image, Amitabh is seen standing in a maternity ward.

As his actor-son turned 49 on Wednesday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a rare throwback picture from 1976, when Abhishek Bachchan was born.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared a monochrome picture. The image, Amitabh is seen standing in a maternity ward. A group of nurses are gathered around the infant incubator, where the newborn Abhishek can be seen all swaddled up in a cloth.

Big B can be seen leaning forward and looking closely with love at baby Abhishek. The cine icon is dressed in a casual striped sweater and trousers, wearing a watch on his wrist.

Alongside the picture, the thespian wrote: "And tonight shall be a latish night .. Abhishek turns 49 .. and his new year shall be brought in .. Feb 5, 1976 .. Time has passed rapidly .. !!!!"

He added: "At times there is a desire to foment the mind and express the thoughts with what needs to be said .. an urge .. But with the universal information bureau spread across every corner of the hemisphere, the arousal of many tributaries , not necessarily compassionate with the text , gets mutilated .. So .."

"One rather keep all of it within and prevent its express .. One does not need the strength of its silence , but the satisfaction of its unreserved comment being with you rather than to be spread .. For one shall ever almost definitely lead to several unrelated others .. Work .. Enjoy ..

the best time spent .."

Abhishek kick started his career in 2000 with the film "Refugee" starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. After giving several duds, the actor was seen in the 2004 blockbuster "Dhoom".

He received critical acclaim for his performances in films such as Yuva, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Bunty Aur Babli and Guru. He was also seen in films such as Dus, Dostana, Bol Bachchan, Happy New Year, Housefull 3.

Abhishek ventured into the OTT space with Breathe: Into the Shadows, Ludo and Dasvi. He is married to Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with whom he has a daughter named Aaradhya.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)