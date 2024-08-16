'Amitabh Bachchan takes more...': When Jaya called husband 'biggest baby' in family, Shweta revealed why they fight

Amid divorce rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, a throwback episode of Koffee With Karan highlighted Shweta Nanda Bachchan revealing why Jaya Bachchan lost her cool, and how she expressed her anger. Jaya also called her husband the 'biggest baby' in the family and explained it.

Amitabh Bachchan and his family are closely observed by their fans. Any updates or even old interviews of the star family are being lapped up by their admirers. One of the most significant sources for interesting quotes of Amitabh, Abhishek, Jaya, and Aishwarya has been Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan.

In the show’s second season, Jaya and Shweta appeared with Hema Malini and Esha Deol. When the host Karan mentioned that the men in the Bachchan family were “quieter”, Jaya instantly denied it. Shweta disagreed with her, and then Jaya asked her, “They are quiet? Abhishek is quiet?” Sr Bachchan continued, “Abhishek talks non-stop. He has an opinion on everything.”

Shweta explained how Abhishek play safe in the family. She said, "Abhishek is so smooth. He butters up everyone the right way. I am the one who gets into trouble because I have an opinion on everything. When he sits with mumma, he is like, ‘You’re right mumma’. And when he is with dad, he is like, ‘You’re right, dad.’ He is not offensive. He jumps whenever convenient.”

Jaya Bachchan then even mentioned Amitabh Bachchan as 'the biggest baby'. She said, "The biggest baby takes more attention than anyone else.” Karan asked if she was talking about Abhishek, and Jaya denied it. Then he mentioned Amitabh, and Jaya agreed and smiled.

Karan even asked about fights in the family, and what they fight about. Shweta instantly said, “Everything I think.” Jaya interrupted her, “We don’t fight, we get angry.” Shweta retorted, “We fight, mumma. Don’t sugarcoat it.” Then Jaya revealed, “We bang phones.” Shweta further continued, “You bang phones. If I bang the phone, mumma will call me and say, ‘You are much younger than me, how can you bang the phone on me’ and then she will bang the phone.” Karan said, “Oh, so basically, she wants to dominate that banging the phone thing.”

