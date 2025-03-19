After going bankrupt, Amitabh Bachchan made his comeback with Mohabbatein in 2000. Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, the film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the leading roles, and became a blockbuster.

Amitabh Bachchan launched the event management and film production company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) in 1996. Despite his star power, the company faced immense financial challenges due to poor business decisions. ABCL soon went bankrupt and Big B found himself in severe financial trouble. The superstar even had to sell his iconic bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, to pay off his mounting debts.

The Kalki 2898 AD actor opened up about his financial troubles when he talked to Ranbir Kapoor on the special episode India Today Unforgettables in 2016. Bachchn said, "I had a huge financial failure in the corporation that I began. It went bankrupt and it bankrupted me." The superstar mentioned that he had no films lined up and was being relentlessly pursued by creditors. He then revealed that it was Yash Chopra, who rescued him from his troubles. "You sit back and think 'What can I do?' and I said, 'You are an actor. Go back to acting so, that's what I did. I went to Yash ji and said I am without a job. I need it", Amitabh further added.

The legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra signed him up for the 2000 musical romantic drama Mohabbatein, which was the second directorial of his son Aditya Chopra after his directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge had broken records at the box office in 1995. Amitabh played the authoritarian Narayan Shankar, who runs an educational institution called Gurukul, in the film.

Apart from Amitabh, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also played the leading roles in Mohabbatein, along with six newcomers including Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani. Amrish Puri, Shefali Shah, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, Helen, and Saurabh Shukla were also seen in key roles.

Mohabbatein was the most anticipated film of the year as it was the first film to unite Big B and SRK on the big screen. When it released in the theatres on Diwali, the film stoop upto the expectations and became a huge blockbuster. Made in around Rs 20 crore, the Aditya Chopra directorial went on to earn Rs 90 crore at the global box office and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Amitabh Bachchan even went on to win several awards for Best Supporting Actor in the following year.