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Amitabh Bachchan was once thrown out of film set, faced rejections for his height: 'You are too tall, go back home'

In one of the recent episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Amitabh Bachchan recalled early days of struggle in his acting career, when he faced rejections because of his height. He also recounted an incident when a director threw him out of a set. Read on to know more.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan was once thrown out of film set, faced rejections for his height: 'You are too tall, go back home'
Amitabh Bachchan faced rejections for his height
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Amitabh Bachchan hilariously recalled the scoldings fom multiple directors from his early days of rejection in Bollywood in one of the recent episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, in which the Sholay star welcomed the Commonwealth Games 2026 winners, which included Lovlina Borgohain, Jhandu Kumar, Sharmila Dhankar, and Asmita Dey.

When CWG 2026 gold medalist Asmita Dey asked Bachchan, "Just like during our training, whenever we make a mistake or do something wrong, our coaches scold us. So Sir, when you do films and shows, do your directors scold you too?". To this, Amitabh recalled his early days in Bollywood when he faced rejection due to his tall height and lack of acting skills.

The multiple National Award-winning actor said, "I used to get scolded a lot. In the beginning, I got scolded immensely. 'You don't know anything, acting-wacting, you are too tall, go back home.' Then when I finally got work, it was 'Okay fine, stand over there and say the dialogue. Is this any way to deliver a dialogue?' They would direct me, and slowly I improved."

Big B also shared an instance when he was asked to leave the sets of the film because he was late. "Normally, I always try to reach the set on time, but once I got late. The director was standing outside the set. I arrived borrowing someone else's car since I didn't own one back then. He looked at me and said, 'Shooting is packed up; get out from here' and he asked me to leave the space," he concluded.

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