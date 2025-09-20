Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Amitabh Bachchan was once not allowed entry into a US club, was thrown away by bouncers; here's how he took his revenge

Amitabh Bachchan recalled this shocking incident from his younger days in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 06:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on Sony TV. In the latest episode of the knowledge-based game show, the superstar recalled an incident when he managed to enter a US club after being thrown away by bouncers. When he asked a question to a contestant about cigars, he shared this story from his younger days.

Big B said, "I was in America, and at night there were these clubs where youngsters and stars would dance. Entry into these places was very difficult. My friends told me that we had to go there. Somehow, we reached the venue, but the bouncers shooed us away. I thought of playing a prank. There are big cars called limousines, and whoever arrives in that car is given a lot of respect."

"We arranged for some money, hired a limousine, dressed up nicely, and arrived at the club. Just before stepping out, I held a cigar in my hand. They welcomed me, thinking I was an influential person, and we got entry. Imagine the power of a cigar; it got us in the club", the Sholay actor concluded."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in the legal drama Section 84. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Nimrat Kaur, and Diana Penty in the leading roles and has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Dasgupta and Bachchan have previously worked together in the 2014 psychological thriller TV miniseries Yudh and the 2016 mystery thriller film Te3n.

READ | Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
