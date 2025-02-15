Ek Ajnabee director Apoorva Lakhia recalled a memorable incident when he took Amitabh Bachchan to a strip club in Bangkok.

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia directed Amitabh Bachchan in the 2005 action thriller Ek Ajnabee. In a recent interview, Apoorva recalled a memorable incident when he took the superstar to a strip club in Bangkok. The director also shared that Amitabh was "mind-blown" at the strip club and the Indians went crazy seeing him there.

Speaking to Friday Talkies, Apoorva recalled Amitabh asked him to show him around Bangkok. The director then added, "I said, ‘Sir, this is Patpong, there are live shows here, if I take you, there will be riots. He said, 'No, we will go.' So, I said let’s go." Apoorva then shared that he took Amitabh and the other actors Arjun Rampal, Vikram Chatwal, Perizaad Zorabian and producer Bunty Walia to a red-light district in Patgong.

"Amit ji was wearing a shirt which was buttoned down (almost the whole way) and he was wearing a Thai dhoti-like thing. He is walking in Patpong and we are going to this place called Exotic Pu**y, which was the name of the club where all these shows happen. And Amit ji had never seen such a show. So imagine, we went with Amit ji for the show, and the Indians there went crazy. He was walking as if he was in Juhu", Apoorva further stated. The director also revealed that Amitabh called the show "mind-blowing." He shared that they came back at around 2:30-3 am in the morning, and Amitabh reported to the sets at 5:30 am sharp.

Apart from Ek Ajnabee, Apoorva Lakhia has also directed other films such as Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istaanbul, Zanjeer, Haseena Parkar, and Crackdown. He began his career as an assistant director on Ashutosh Gowariker and Aamir Khan's epic period sports drama Lagaan in 2001.