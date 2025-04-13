Amitabh Bachchan had warned Aamir Khan against the abuses and sexual content in Delhi Belly after watching the film's trailer. He also had doubts about dubbing for its first teaser. The 2011 adult comedy, starring Imran Khan, Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, is now dubbed as a modern classic.

No one could have imagined Aamir Khan to produce Delhi Belly - a film filled with abuses, violence, and sexual content, but the Dangal star did the unthinkable and proved himself right. The 2011 Abhinay Deo directorial, starring Khan's nephew Imran Khan, stand-up comedian Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, went on to become a huge commercial success and is now dubbed as a modern cult classic as one of the finest adult comedies made in Bollywood. The first promo of Delhi Belly was dubbed by Amitabh Bachchan, who had doubts about doing so and had warned Aamir against the controversial content in the film after watching its trailer.

In the recent video on the YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies, the PK star shared his thoughts behind the first teaser of Delhi Belly, which was disliked by the audience. Aamir said, "One of the many times we have gone wrong. We thought that it’s an amazing teaser, people would laugh a lot, we were making fun of ourselves and shared it in a humorous way." He also shared that Amitabh Bachchan was hesitant about dubbing for the same as he added, "I requested Amit ji to dub it’s dialogues. He also read and said, ‘Hmm, accha’ with a strange expression on his face. He even saw the trailer and asked me, 'Aamir, are you sure this is alright?' I said, 'Yes sir, no worries.' Unhone dub aacha kiya tha (He dubbed the teaser well). He has so much emotion in his voice."

Talking further about the teaser, Aamir stated, "This teaser was such a big flop. When we made the first teaser for Delhi Belly, no one liked it or understood it. Everyone felt that we were talking very seriously. I think it was ten years early for its time. When it released, people thought that we are praising ourselves, they just couldn’t understand what we were trying to do. We received such a bad reaction that I asked to remove that promo and make another one." The video then continued with the second Delhi Belly teaser for which Aamir shared, "We released this new teaser so that people know that the film has abusive language. Moreover, it also had a humorous factor."

Written by Akhsat Verma, Delhi Belly had a stellar soundtrack composed by Ram Sampath. Songs such as Bhaag D.K. Bose, Saigal Blues, Bedardi Raja, Switty Tera Pyaar Chaida, and Nakkaddwaley Disco, Udhaarwaley Khisko are still popular due to their distinctive sound. The Aamir Khan production was also remade in Tamil in 2013 as Settai starring Arya, Santhanam, and Premji in the leading roles.

