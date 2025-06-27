In the mid-90s, Amitabh Bachchan, after the release of Khuda Gawah, announced his semi-retirement from the film industry, owing to the number of flop films he had given. Amitabh Bachchan did not appear in any films for five years after 1992.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan revived Amitabh Bachchan's career

In 1998, Amitabh Bachchan worked in David Dhawan's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, opposite Govinda, who was a star at the time. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also starred Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Sharat Saxena, and Satish Kaushik in lead roles. With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Amitabh Bachchan's luck turned. The film, inspired by The Comedy of Errors and the 1995 American film Bad Boys, became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 1998, despite clashing with Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection

Made on a budget of Rs 12 crores, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned a whopping Rs 35.21 crore at the box office. Interestingly, despite working in the blockbuster film together, Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda never worked together again.

Amitabh Bachchan's career took off after the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), and he has not looked back since.

