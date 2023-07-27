Amitabh Bachchan’s viral old tweet on ‘bra’ and ‘panties’ invites criticism, netizens say ‘stop embarrassing yourself’

Headlines

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Optical illusion: To which zebra does the head belong?

Nargis Fakhri recalls her paranormal experience in Mumbai apartment: 'Scary guy took me to the cemetery'

How much Money for 1 Lakh Subscribers on Youtube? [India]

Tips for Saving Money on Your Housing Loan: Strategies to Reduce Interest Rates

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Optical illusion: To which zebra does the head belong?

Nargis Fakhri recalls her paranormal experience in Mumbai apartment: 'Scary guy took me to the cemetery'

10 superfoods for healthy bones

Superfoods to eat if your periods are late or irregular

Different types of headache disorders

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Bhola Shankar trailer: Chiranjeevi fights goons with guns and swords, impressed fans say ‘blockbuster loading’

Nargis Fakhri recalls her paranormal experience in Mumbai apartment: 'Scary guy took me to the cemetery'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan’s viral old tweet on ‘bra’ and ‘panties’ invites criticism, netizens say ‘stop embarrassing yourself’

Netizens slam Amitabh Bachchan after his old tweet on 'bra' and 'panties' goes viral on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Ganapath-Part 1 is being criticised by Twitter users for his old tweet about lingerie wherein is trying to be funny. The actor's old tweet has irked the fans who slammed the actor for his 'joke'.

Amitabh Bachchan made a lingerie joke on Twitter 13 years back and that tweet is now going viral on social media. His tweet read, “T26 -In the English language, why is ‘bra’ singular and ‘panties’ plural … (sic).” 

Netizens slammed the actor for his ‘joke’ and called it an ‘inappropriate move’ by someone who’s well respected in the industry. One of the comments read, “such tweet doesn’t suit a person of your calibre, you should appologise.” Another wrote, “with due respect, even your grandchildren will not find this amusing. Please stop embarrassing yourself.” Another comment read, “doesn’t suit your calibre, shame.” Another fan commented, “sir why do you want to ruin all you have earned till now.” 

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and also writes his daily blog where he mentions his fans and often shares his photos from the sets of his films.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan missed the first glimpse launch of his upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD at San Diego Comic-Con and joined the team in the US through a video call. The actor’s look from the movie also impressed the audience who are quite excited for the movie. 

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his next with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, titled Ganapath-Part 1. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the action thriller is produced under his banner Good Co in association with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on October 20. He also has Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan among others, and is scheduled to release in 2024.

Read Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as his film Don turns 44

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

Opposition front INDIA to move no-confidence motion against NDA government in Lok Sabha: Sources

Weather Update: Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, check IMD rain alert for Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow and other cities

Vikram Batra to Manoj Pandey: Remembering valor of 4 Param Vir Chakra recipients on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE