Amitabh Bachchan’s viral old tweet on ‘bra’ and ‘panties’ invites criticism, netizens say ‘stop embarrassing yourself’

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Ganapath-Part 1 is being criticised by Twitter users for his old tweet about lingerie wherein is trying to be funny. The actor's old tweet has irked the fans who slammed the actor for his 'joke'.

Amitabh Bachchan made a lingerie joke on Twitter 13 years back and that tweet is now going viral on social media. His tweet read, “T26 -In the English language, why is ‘bra’ singular and ‘panties’ plural … (sic).”

Netizens slammed the actor for his ‘joke’ and called it an ‘inappropriate move’ by someone who’s well respected in the industry. One of the comments read, “such tweet doesn’t suit a person of your calibre, you should appologise.” Another wrote, “with due respect, even your grandchildren will not find this amusing. Please stop embarrassing yourself.” Another comment read, “doesn’t suit your calibre, shame.” Another fan commented, “sir why do you want to ruin all you have earned till now.”

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and also writes his daily blog where he mentions his fans and often shares his photos from the sets of his films.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan missed the first glimpse launch of his upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD at San Diego Comic-Con and joined the team in the US through a video call. The actor’s look from the movie also impressed the audience who are quite excited for the movie.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his next with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, titled Ganapath-Part 1. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the action thriller is produced under his banner Good Co in association with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on October 20. He also has Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan among others, and is scheduled to release in 2024.

