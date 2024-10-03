Amitabh Bachchan's two films by same name were released 29 years apart, one made him superstar, other earned just Rs..

The 1975 action film Zanjeer made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar and gave him the 'Angry Young Man' tag. The success of Deewar further elevated Amitabh Bachchan's stature in Bollywood.

In the Bollywood film industry, many films are often made with the same name. But, it is not necessary that if the name of the film is the same, it will perform similarly at the box office. Sometimes filmmakers do this to take advantage of the name of a hit film. But this trick is not successful at the box office every time. Today we tell you about two films made with the same name.

In 29 years, two films were made and released with the same name. The same actor played the lead role in both films. The first film raised the actor's stature in Bollywood but the second film proved to be a disaster at the box office.

The action-drama film Deewar was released in 1975 in which Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor played lead roles. The story of the film was written by the duo Salim-Javed and the director was Yash Chopra. After its release, Deewar proved to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 1.3 crore, Deewar earned Rs 7.5 crore. It became one of the highest-grossing films of 1975. To this date, the film is considered a ground-breaking cinematic masterpiece.

29 years later, another film named Deewaar was made, in which Amitabh Bachchan was in the lead role. Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home was released in the year 2004. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Major Ranvir Kaul. This was a multi-starrer film in which stars like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, KK Menon, Saurabh Dubey, and Rajendra Gupta also appeared.

Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home was a patriotic film whose story showed Major Ranvir Kaul trapped in Pakistan along with his army colleagues. He along with his team make a plan to get free from Pakistani captivity and return to India. The entire story of the film revolves around this. The film was directed by Milan Luthria.

Amitabh Bachchan's Deewaar, which was released in 2004, was rejected by the audience. According to Box Office India, Amitabh Bachchan's film Deewaar was made on a budget of Rs 21 crore but earned only Rs 21.85 crore worldwide. It proved to be a disaster.

