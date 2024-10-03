Amitabh Bachchan's two films by same name were released 29 years apart, one made him superstar, other earned just Rs..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo passengers left waiting as flight gets delayed by 5 hours, the reason will leave you SHOCKED

Forged medical certificate lands woman in trouble, slapped heavy fine of Rs...

Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha; says THIS about Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Ex-Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case

In second incident in 3 days, Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu sea bridge

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IndiGo passengers left waiting as flight gets delayed by 5 hours, the reason will leave you SHOCKED

IndiGo passengers left waiting as flight gets delayed by 5 hours, the reason will leave you SHOCKED

Forged medical certificate lands woman in trouble, slapped heavy fine of Rs...

Forged medical certificate lands woman in trouble, slapped heavy fine of Rs...

Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha; says THIS about Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha; says THIS about Pushpa star Allu Arjun

3 Indian batters who never got out in ODI cricket

3 Indian batters who never got out in ODI cricket

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

‘चालान नहीं, बस एक राइड ही दे दीजिए’, Lamborghini के चालक से पुलिस का नायाब ऑफर, देखें Video

‘चालान नहीं, बस एक राइड ही दे दीजिए’, Lamborghini के चालक से पुलिस का नायाब ऑफर, देखें Video

अनुष्का की बॉलिंग के सामने चुटकियों में आउट हो गए कोहली, बाउंसर पे बाउंसर डालकर हराया मैच, देखें Video

अनुष्का की बॉलिंग के सामने चुटकियों में आउट हो गए कोहली, बाउंसर पे बाउंसर डालकर हराया मैच, देखें Video

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने व��ाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Amitabh Bachchan's two films by same name were released 29 years apart, one made him superstar, other earned just Rs..

Amitabh Bachchan's two films by same name were released 29 years apart, one made him superstar, other earned just Rs..

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Congress' Konda Surekha says this after facing backlash for remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'Don't think..'

Congress' Konda Surekha says this after facing backlash for remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'Don't think..'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's two films by same name were released 29 years apart, one made him superstar, other earned just Rs..

The 1975 action film Zanjeer made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar and gave him the 'Angry Young Man' tag. The success of Deewar further elevated Amitabh Bachchan's stature in Bollywood.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Amitabh Bachchan's two films by same name were released 29 years apart, one made him superstar, other earned just Rs..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the Bollywood film industry, many films are often made with the same name. But, it is not necessary that if the name of the film is the same, it will perform similarly at the box office. Sometimes filmmakers do this to take advantage of the name of a hit film. But this trick is not successful at the box office every time. Today we tell you about two films made with the same name.

In 29 years, two films were made and released with the same name. The same actor played the lead role in both films. The first film raised the actor's stature in Bollywood but the second film proved to be a disaster at the box office.

The action-drama film Deewar was released in 1975 in which Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor played lead roles. The story of the film was written by the duo Salim-Javed and the director was Yash Chopra. After its release, Deewar proved to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 1.3 crore, Deewar earned Rs 7.5 crore. It became one of the highest-grossing films of 1975. To this date, the film is considered a ground-breaking cinematic masterpiece.

The 1975 action film Zanjeer made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar and gave him the 'Angry Young Man' tag. The success of Deewar further elevated Amitabh Bachchan's stature in Bollywood.

29 years later, another film named Deewaar was made, in which Amitabh Bachchan was in the lead role. Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home was released in the year 2004. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Major Ranvir Kaul. This was a multi-starrer film in which stars like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, KK Menon, Saurabh Dubey, and Rajendra Gupta also appeared. 

Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home was a patriotic film whose story showed Major Ranvir Kaul trapped in Pakistan along with his army colleagues. He along with his team make a plan to get free from Pakistani captivity and return to India. The entire story of the film revolves around this. The film was directed by Milan Luthria.

Amitabh Bachchan's Deewaar, which was released in 2004, was rejected by the audience. According to Box Office India, Amitabh Bachchan's film Deewaar was made on a budget of Rs 21 crore but earned only Rs 21.85 crore worldwide. It proved to be a disaster. 

READ | One of Bollywood's richest actors smoked 200 cigarettes a day, drank anything he got his hands on, chose to quit after..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams Congress' Konda Surekha for calling her divorce political conspiracy: 'Keep my name...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams Congress' Konda Surekha for calling her divorce political conspiracy: 'Keep my name...'

‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ launched on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s 54th birth occasion

‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ launched on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s 54th birth occasion

Jasprit Bumrah replaces R Ashwin to become no.1 bowler in ICC test rankings

Jasprit Bumrah replaces R Ashwin to become no.1 bowler in ICC test rankings

Not Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Ramesh Sippy says Amitabh Bachchan bagged Sholay because of THIS talent

Not Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Ramesh Sippy says Amitabh Bachchan bagged Sholay because of THIS talent

DNA TV Show: What is happening at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation?

DNA TV Show: What is happening at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

7 habits kids directly learn from their mother

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement