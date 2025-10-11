Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Big B gifts himself three expensive plots in Alibagh, buys 9,557 square feet of land worth...

As Bollywood's Shahenshah- Amitabh Bachchan turned 83 on October 11, Big B has given himself a wonderful gift. The actor has added three more plots to his collection in Alibaug, near Mumbai. These plots are worth crores.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 83rd birthday on October 11th. The entire nation is congratulating Big B on this occasion, and this is a special moment for his fans as well. On this special day, Amitabh has gifted himself a luxurious property. The actor has added three more plots to his collection in Alibaug, near Mumbai. Throughout his long and successful career, the renowned actor has invested in real estate in quiet areas close to the city.

According to registration records from CRE Matrix, the newly acquired plots, numbered 96, 97, and 98, total 9,557 square feet. All three properties were registered on October 7, with Amitabh Bachchan paying a stamp duty of Rs 39.58 lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan purchases 3 properties

Plot 96, the largest of the three, spans 4,047 square feet and is priced at Rs 2.78 crore. Plot 97 has an area of ​​2,776 square feet and was purchased for Rs 1.92 crore, while Plot 98 has an area of ​​2,734 square feet and was purchased for Rs 1.88 crore. HOABL Landbuild Private Limited sold these properties.

Amitabh Bachchan's second property in Alibaug

This property is Amitabh Bachchan's second property in Alibaug. In April 2024, he purchased a 10,000-square-foot plot in the same area from HOABL for Rs 10 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan's property in Ayodhya

In addition to Alibaug, Amitabh Bachchan has also invested in Ayodhya, including several plots in the city. These include a 5,372-square-foot property purchased before the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. He also owns a 54,000-square-foot plot registered under his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's trust, reportedly for a memorial.

These celebrities also have homes in Alibaug

Recently, Kartik Aaryan also purchased a 2,000-square-foot plot in Chateau de Alibaug for Rs 2 crore. Following him, Kriti Sanon purchased a 2,000-square-foot plot in Sol de Alibaug. Other celebrities who own properties in Alibaug include Shah Rukh Khan (Deja Vu Farms), Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Serene Haven), Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anita Shroff Adajania, Suhana Khan, and Rahul Khanna.