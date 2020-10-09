Amitabh Bachchan turns 78: When megastar struggled to afford Rs 2 required to join school cricket team

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the actors with a long-running career in Bollywood. He has seen ups and downs in his professional life, but currently boasts of a net worth of USD 400 million, including properties like four bungalows - Jalsa, Janak, Prateeksha and Vatsa.

There was, however, a time when senior Bachchan could not even afford Rs. 2. The now-megastar wanted to join a school cricket team, but struggled for the money.

During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his struggle after a contestant did so too. The contestant Jai Kurukshetra said that he wanted to buy himself a snack for Rs. 7 but could only afford Rs. 5.

Big B then informed that like the contestant, he wanted to join the school's cricket team but his mother Teji Bachchan said they could not afford Rs. 2. “Rs 2 ka mulya kya hai woh aaj hume yaad ata hai (I still remember the importance of Rs 2),” he said.

Amitabh then spoke about the time when his father Harivanshrai Bachchan bought him a professional camera. It was at a time when Bachchan was already an actor and on his first tip to Russia.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 78-year-old on Sunday, got back as the host for KBC 12. He recently receovered from the novel coronavirus.