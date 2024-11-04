On Aishwarya Rai's 51st birthday last week, the entire Bachchan family avoided wishing her on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 51st birthday on November 1 last week. The whole Bachchan family, including her husband Abhishek Bachchan and in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan avoided wishing her on social media. This again sparked the divorce rumours between Aishwarya and Abhishek.

Though Amitabh didn't post anything special for Aishwarya, a Reddit user dug out his old tweets when he had wished her daughter-in-law on her birthday in 2010. Fourteen years back, the Sholay star had posted two tweets on Aishwarya's birthday. The first one read, "T171 - Family dinner at Chinese in Taj where function was held...and brought in Aishwarya Birthday...good feel about the day", and the other read, "T172 - First things first...thank you all for wishing Aishwarya on her birthday!! Have passed it on to her...she thanks all...love."

Reacting to these old tweets, netizens shared that how Aishwarya's latest post on Instagram is birthday wish for Amitabh in October this year, but Amitabh conveniently ignored her special day. One of them wrote, "Ash’s latest post on Instagram was wishing him on his birthday. He didn’t even do the same for her. It’s sad", while another read, "This is how fickled Bollywood relationships are."

In the last few months, there have been rumours that Abhishek and Aishwarya are headed for a divorce. These rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The speculations rose further after Abhishek liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'. The post talked in detail about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50.

