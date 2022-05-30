Amitabh Bachchan trolled for correcting serial number of his tweets, netizens say 'yeh UPSC exam me aaega'

Amitabh Bachchan/File photo

Amitabh Bachchan is a social media savvy person and shares his interesting take on varied topics through his posts and tweets. The Sholay actor puts serial numbers on his tweets on Twitter and often gets the order mistaken. The megastar then especially puts out a tweet correcting those serial numbers and then, he gets brutally trolled for the same.

It happened again when Amitabh put out a tweet on the morning of Monday, May 30, that read, "T 4300 - CORRECTION .. apologies Ef..the numbering should from T 4297, should read : T 4298 T 4299 T 4300...Phewww .. ! what ever would i do without my Ef". The actor soon faced the wrath of the netizens who trolled him with hilarious comments.

One Twitter user jokingly wrote, "Very important question for next upsc exam", while another wrote, "Haan yeh zarur UPSC exam me aaega". "Looks a very serious issue. Sir job pe rakh lo tweet count karne ki. 2-3 lakh de dena bas", wrote another user asking the actor for a job offer in a hilarious comment.



In another rib-tickling comment, one user wrote that Elon Musk is reconsidering his decision to buy Twitter because of the actor as he wrote, "Sir..this is happening now everytime..One of the reasons for Musk giving second thought to twitter acquisition may be your misleading tweet numbering..you move ahead after apologising but have you ever thought how much it hurts us to realise that your tweets were numbered wrongly."

Check out the hilarious reactions to Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here

T 4300 - CORRECTION .. apologies Ef ..

the numbering should from T 4297, should read :

T 4298

T 4299

T 4300 ..

Phewww .. ! what ever would i do without my Ef May 30, 2022

You should mark this tweet as URGENT OFFICIAL and should promote this so that people can breathe easy after the correction. — Nerfed protagonist (@rationalHunk) May 30, 2022

Very important question for ext upsc exam — Prashant (@igprashant) May 30, 2022

Looks a very serious issue. Sir job pe rakh lo tweet count karne ki. 2-3 lakh de dena bas. May 30, 2022

Sir..this is happening now everytime..One of the reasons for Musk giving second thought to twitter acquisition may be your misleading tweet numbering..you move ahead after apologising but have you ever thought how much it hurts us to realise that your tweets were numbered wrongly — Prashant Paleja (@caprashant1) May 30, 2022



Meanwhile, on the work front, Bachchan will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt portray the main leads in the big-budget film slated to release on September 9, 2022.