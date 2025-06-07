Aamir Khan has decided that Sitaare Zameen Par would only release in theatres and would not premiere on OTT after eight weeks. Here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted to his decision.

Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of his next film Sitaare Zameen Par, which would only release in theaters on June 20 and would not start streaming on any OTT platform after eight weeks. In a recent group interview, the Rang De Basanti star shared that he's fine with his film having its digital release six months after its theatrical release but doesn't want it to release on an OTT platform so soon after its theatrical run. When Aamir was asked if he has had any reactions about his decision from his colleagues in the industry, he revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has encouraged him to take the risk and go ahead with his decision.

Speaking to India Today, Aamir said, "I am a loyalist of cinema, and I believe in it. Yes, it’s a big risk, and there’s a lot (of money) involved. If I don’t get that chunk of my pre-sales, and the film doesn’t work, it could lead to a major loss. I did receive offers (from OTT platforms), but I turned them down because I want audiences to go to theatres and watch my film. I believe in cinema, and I believe in my audience."

The Talaash actor added that when he and his son Junaid Khan went to Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2024 to celebrate Amitabh's birthday, Junaid had earned a dinner opportunity at the Bachchan house. The Sholay star invited them to his home three months back and it was the same time when he and his team were discussing about Sitaare Zameen Par's OTT release.

"Everyone was suggesting we go the conventional way, but I was adamant about a theatre-only release. That night, when I met Mr Bachchan, I don’t know what came over me, but I opened up to him about my concerns. I told him that friends and well-wishers all felt I wasn’t making the right choice. I was scared and unsure, but he (Bachchan) told me, ‘Why aren’t you doing it? You’ve always taken risks. You’re a risk-taker.’ All of us deeply respect Amit ji, and when he said that, it validated my belief. That’s when I decided to go ahead and release the film only in cinemas", Aamir concluded.

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy film Campeones, which was even remade in Hollywood as Champions in 2023. The Aamir Khan film is directed by RS Prasanna, who had helmed the 2017 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

READ | Remember Ramayan's Surpanakha? Renu Dhariwal was paid Rs 30000 to play Ravana's sister, became Shah Rukh Khan's 'sister' also, is now...