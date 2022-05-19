Search icon
Amitabh Bachchan to make cameo in Gujarati film Fakt Mahilao Mate

Starring Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi, the movie is jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah. It is helmed by debutante director Jay Bodas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 19, 2022, 11:31 PM IST

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a cameo appearance in Gujarati movie Fakt Mahilao Mate, the producers announced on Thursday.

Starring Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi, the family comedy is jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah. It is helmed by debutante director Jay Bodas.

Pandit, who earlier worked with Bachchan on films like Sarkar 3 and Chehre, said when Bachchan was approached for the project, the 79-year-old actor instantly agreed to be a part of it.

“It is getting tough for me to envision any project without Amit ji who has been a friend, mentor, and guide to me in so many ways over the years. The moment I asked him if he would do a cameo in ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’, he instantly said, ‘Yes!’ “He did not ask to hear the script or to know who the director was and came on the sets. This is the first time that Amit ji is playing a Gujarati character in a Gujarati film,” Pandit, known for backing films like Satyameva Jayate, Total Dhamaal, The Big Bull, said in a statement.

Fakt Mahilao Mate is currently scheduled to be released in theatres on August 19.

