Amitabh Bachchan thanks Rajinikanth for heartfelt birthday wish, says 'you give me too much credit'

File photo

Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday was enthusiastically celebrated all throughout the nation. Actors, artists, politicians, and other notable figures sent their best wishes to the legendary movie actor.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is known to have a close friendship with Big B, wrote him a message via Twitter. The seasoned Tamil actor claimed that Big B has always been an inspiration to him. He praised his co-star from the film "Hum" as the only genuine sensation and superhero of the illustrious Indian film industry.

“The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always,” read Rajinikanth’s tweet.

In response to this, Big B wrote, “Rajni .. sir .. you give me too much credit .. I cannot compare myself to your immense presence stature and glory .. you have been not just a colleague, but a most dear friend.. your graciousness I do envelop with my gratitude and love,” read Big B’s tweet



On the occasion of his 80th birthday, the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans who gathered outside his bungalow in order to wish him.

In the video shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Big B can be seen coming out of his bungalow to meet his fans. He greeted them with folded hands and waved at his fans. The clip is going viral on social media.

On his birthday, the actor took to his blog and wrote: "And another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins .. beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished .." He then thanked all his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF, for showering him with all the love he has received.

"It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude."