Amitabh Bachchan takes his shoes off before meeting fans outside Jalsa, here's why

Amitabh Bachchan Blog/Tumblr

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, has been greeting his fans outside his home Jalsa on Sundays for the past many years. He stopped the practice during the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed the same in April this year when he wrote on his blog, "The Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate on the Sunday to be revived, albeit with given precautions."

In his latest blog entry that the actor wrote on Sunday, October 30, the Amar Akbar Anthony star shared some pictures from the Sunday meet-up with his fans and revealed that he takes off his shoes before meeting his fans as he considers the practice as 'devotion'.

Taking to his blog titled Bachchan Bol, Big B also shared that he now sees lesser number of people turn up outside his home on Sunday as he wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera and that is more evident now, an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever. Shoes off when I go to meet the well-wishers, it's a devotion for me."



Even at the age of 80, Amitabh has been busy working as he is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. His next film is Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which is his fifth theatrical release this year. Slated to release on November 11, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

The megastar's first film in 2022 was the sports drama Jhund in March. Then, in April, he starred with Ajay Devgn in the aerial investigation drama Runway 34. Bachchan played the Brahmansh guru in the fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra in September and his most recent release was the family drama Goodbye in October. Big B was also seen in a small cameo in Chup: Revenge of the Artist and narrated Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic drama Radhe Shyam.