Amitabh Bachchan's statement comes amid rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's separation.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an emotional note for his son Abhishek Bachchan and has also showered praises on his latest release I Want To Talk. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the emotional drama was released in the theatres on November 22. The film has received good reviews, but has failed to draw audiences to the theatres.

Taking to his official blog, the Sholay star wrote, “Some films invite you to be entertained...some films invite you to BE the film...I WANT TO TALK...just does that...it invites you to BE the film! It picks you up up gently from your seat in the theatre and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon and you watch its life floating by. No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into...ESCAPISM...and Abhishek, you are not Abhishek...you are ARJUN SEN of the film."

Asking his son to ignore haters, Amitabh further added, "Let them say what they say but this is what I say...the say for the film...And I am in remembrance of my poojya Babuji's words: The good did think of me to be good; the bad did think of me as bad...the need for whichever, was the need for them, did they recognise me with that."

Amitabh Bachchan's statement comes amid rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's separation. Abhishek's name has even been linked to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur through baseless rumours. However, the Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence and not reacted to all such negativity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is currently busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He has been hosting the quizzing-based television game show for the past 24 years, except once when Shah Rukh Khan took over the hosting duties in the third season in 2007. Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar promoted I Want To Talk in a special episode on KBC 16.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.