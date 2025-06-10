Released in 1981, Laawaris starred Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Amjad Khan in lead roles. Laawaris was a commercial success and was declared a super hit. It earned over Rs 9 crores at the box office.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has worked in over 200 films in a career spanning more than 50 years. All of Amitabh Bachchan's films today are not only remembered for his acting prowess or storyline but also for his songs, which are still fondly listened to by many fans. One of Amitabh Bachchan's most iconic songs is a 1981 hit, composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, Mere Angne Mein, from the film Laawaris. The song was a superhit upon its release and is still widely loved for its brilliant satirical take on societal stereotypes. Amitabh Bachchan's several iconic avatars in the song, including the one dressed in women’s clothes, are quite unforgettable to this date. However, not everyone thinks so.

An old interview of Jaya Bachchan, from 1998, with Rediff, is currently going viral, where she can be seen discussing the unforgettable sequence which left her reportedly fuming. Jaya Bachchan bluntly shared how Amitabh Bachchan "didn’t look very attractive" in a saree. "Though the Laawaris song is a traditional song for UP, I think Amitji does not look like a very attractive person in a woman’s gear. Especially, he’s too tall to look like a woman," Jaya Bachchan said.

Despite this, Mere Angne Mein remains one of the most iconic songs of Amitabh Bachchan's career, especially remembered for its fun take on societal stereotypes.

Released in 1981, Laawaris starred Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Amjad Khan in lead roles. It narrates the story of an orphan who embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about his parents. Laawaris was a commercial success and was declared a super hit. It earned over Rs 9 crores at the box office, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 1981.

