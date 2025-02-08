Big B recently also celebrated his son Abhishek Bachchan's 49th birthday by sharing a throwback photo of him. In the black and white photo, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen standing in the maternity ward of a hospital, looking over Abhishek Bachchan.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active superstars on social media who often takes to X (formerly Twitter) to pen down his thoughts and feelings and share them with his beloved fans. However, Amitabh Bachchan's latest post has sparked major concern among fans and followers. The latest post by the megastar on the social media platform has left many people confused and concerned. Amitabh Bachchan recently took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "T 5281 – time to go…" This post by Amitabh Bachchan on the social media platform on February 7 has left fans worried, with many taking to the comments section to express their feelings.

One fan wrote, "Where?" while another said, "Kya ho gaya Sir." A third user got emotional and posted, "Sir ji kya likh rahe aap matlab ??? Aisa mat kaha karo aap toh mahanayak hai."

Amitabh Bachchan has yet to clarify what his post on X (formerly Twitter) meant.

In other news, Amitabh Bachchan is a happy man, working on films and also hosting his hit show KBC 16. He recently also celebrated his son Abhishek Bachchan's 49th birthday by sharing a throwback photo of him. In the black and white photo, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen standing in the maternity ward of a hospital, looking over Abhishek Bachchan.

Alongside the picture, the thespian wrote: "And tonight shall be a latish night .. Abhishek turns 49 .. and his new year shall be brought in .. Feb 5, 1976... Time has passed rapidly .. !!!!"

