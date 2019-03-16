Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam K Ahuja, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebrities condemn Christchurch shootings

Bollywood celebrities namely Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam K Ahuja, Varun Dhawan and others took to their social media pages and condemned the Christchurch mass shootings

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 04:28 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam K Ahuja, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebrities condemn Christchurch shootings

On March 15, 2019, New Zealand witnessed one of the worst mass-shootings the country ever witnessed. The shootings took place at two mosques in Central Christchurch. As per reports, a gunman killed 49 people and left over 20 others injured, in the mass shooting. Prime Minister of NZ, Jacinda Ardern said was a terrorist attack. She released a statement, "We believe that 40 people have lost their lives in this act of extreme violence. It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack."

A Reuters report states that The video footage widely circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, showed him driving to one mosque, entering it and shooting randomly at people inside. Worshippers, possibly dead or wounded, lay huddled on the floor, the video showed. People around the globe condemned the act and expressed their anger on social media for this heinous attack. 

Several celebrities took to their social media pages and condemned the act and expressed their anger on social media. Check it out below:

Abhishek Bachchan

Aftab Shivdasani

 

Amitabh Bachchan

 

 

Arbaaz Khan

 

Ileana D'Cruz

Janhvi Kapoor

Malaika Arora


Siddharth

 

Sonam K Ahuja

 

 

Sunil Grover

 

Varun Dhawan

 

 

 

Reports have it, the gunman, after parking, took two guns and walked a short distance to the mosque where he opened fire. Over the course of five minutes, he repeatedly shot worshippers, leaving more than a dozen bodies in one room alone. He returned to the car during that period to change guns and went back to the mosque to shoot anyone showing signs of life.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.