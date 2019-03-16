Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam K Ahuja, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebrities condemn Christchurch shootings

On March 15, 2019, New Zealand witnessed one of the worst mass-shootings the country ever witnessed. The shootings took place at two mosques in Central Christchurch. As per reports, a gunman killed 49 people and left over 20 others injured, in the mass shooting. Prime Minister of NZ, Jacinda Ardern said was a terrorist attack. She released a statement, "We believe that 40 people have lost their lives in this act of extreme violence. It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack."

A Reuters report states that The video footage widely circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, showed him driving to one mosque, entering it and shooting randomly at people inside. Worshippers, possibly dead or wounded, lay huddled on the floor, the video showed. People around the globe condemned the act and expressed their anger on social media for this heinous attack.

Several celebrities took to their social media pages and condemned the act and expressed their anger on social media. Check it out below:

Abhishek Bachchan

Deepest condolences to the victims and their families of this terrible attack in New Zealand. Just terrible news. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 15, 2019

Aftab Shivdasani

Shocking and horrific shooting in a mosque in Christchurch! Why kill innocent people who are in a place of prayer?! There are such twisted mentalities in the world, appalled by this news! Prayers and deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.. #Christchruch — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) March 15, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3119 - .. we live in difficult times .. sad and terrifying .. prayers — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2019

Arbaaz Khan

#NewZealandShooting Shocked, speechless and extremely saddened over Christchurch New Zealand mosque attack !!!

49 worshipers killed and many injured in this mindless massacre

Prayers with the victims and their families — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) March 15, 2019

Ileana D'Cruz

Janhvi Kapoor

Malaika Arora



Siddharth

The brutal live video of the terror attacks in #Christchurch being spread like entertaining viral content is the dawn of a new low for us as a society. We have been desensitized by killing in pop culture, cinema and video games to the point that we can digest anything nowadays. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 15, 2019

Sonam K Ahuja

I’m so sorry New Zealand for what happened. I’m so sorry to the Muslim community for all the bigotry and hate you all are facing. I’m so sorry and so very heartbroken for all of you. — Zoya Singh Solanki (@sonamakapoor) March 15, 2019

Sunil Grover

Where are we heading! Deeply saddened to know the violence #ChristchurchAttack prayers are with the victims and their families. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 15, 2019

Varun Dhawan

The attack in Christchurch is heart breaking. Innocent people are easy targets because they want peace and love. Thoughts and prayers with the family of the victims — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 15, 2019

Reports have it, the gunman, after parking, took two guns and walked a short distance to the mosque where he opened fire. Over the course of five minutes, he repeatedly shot worshippers, leaving more than a dozen bodies in one room alone. He returned to the car during that period to change guns and went back to the mosque to shoot anyone showing signs of life.